Spain's BBVA CEO says Sabadell merger talks just starting

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - BBVA BBVA.MC CEO Onur Genc said on Wednesday that merger negotiations with smaller rival Sabadell SABE.MC were still at a starting point and the Spanish bank would have to carefully analyze the potential deal before deciding to move forward.

On Tuesday, Sabadell SABE.MC said it expected to decide on a proposed merger BBVA.MC within weeks.

