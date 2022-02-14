BBVA

Spain's BBVA buys additional 21.7% stake in Neon Payments for $300 mln

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

Spain's BBVA on Monday said it agreed to buy an additional 21.7% stake in Neon Payments for around $300 million after taking part in a share capital increase.

MADRID, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC on Monday said it agreed to buy an additional 21.7% stake in Neon Payments for around $300 million after taking part in a share capital increase.

After completing the subscription, BBVA will hold direct and indirectly around 29.7% of Neon Payments, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom and owns 100% in the Brazilian company Neon Pagamentos.

The bank, which already indirectly owned a 10.2% stake in the Neon, expects to carry out the operation later this month.

Like banks across Europe, Spanish lenders have turned to other sources of profitable lending, such as payments, in a bid to lift earnings as rock-bottom interest rates squeeze financial margins.

BBVA's transaction is part of its digital strategy to boost growth through new ventures.

The subscription of the shares will hit its fully loaded common equity tier-1 fully by around 10 basis points.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBVA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More