Spain's BBVA books net profit of 1.21 billion euros in Q1, beats forecasts

Jesús Aguado Reuters
MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC said on Friday it booked a net profit of 1.21 billion euros ($1.47 billion) in the first quarter compared to a loss in the same quarter a year ago after it did not set aside any specific COVID-19 provisions.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the bank to book a net profit of 905 million euros in the January to March period.

($1 = 0.8254 euros)

