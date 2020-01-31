World Markets

Spain's BBVA books a loss of 155 mlns euros in Q4 on U.S. impairment

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREA COMAS

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA said on Friday it booked a loss of 155 million euros ($172 million) in the fourth quarter due to an impairment charge of 1.3 billion euros in its U.S. business which offset solid underlying results in Mexico. Analysts expected BBVA to book a loss of 326 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro) ((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BBVA RESULTS/

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

