Spain's BBVA books a loss of 155 mlns euros in Q4 on U.S. impairment

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA said on Friday it booked a loss of 155 million euros ($172 million) in the fourth quarter due to an impairment charge of 1.3 billion euros in its U.S. business which offset solid underlying results in Mexico. Analysts expected BBVA to book a loss of 326 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

