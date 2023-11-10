News & Insights

Spain's Basque nationalist party PNV to support Sanchez bid for premiership

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

November 10, 2023 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Belen Carreno and Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain's nationalist Basque party PNV said on Friday it has agreed to support acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in his bid to clinch another term in office.

That support, and the support of Catalan party Junts confirmed on Thursday, would take Sanchez over the line with an outright majority in the 350-member lower house during the vote due to take place in the coming days.

