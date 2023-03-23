BKT

Spain's Bankinter says is prepared to face adverse shocks, well funded, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

March 23, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC has sound liquidity and capital levels to withstand adverse macroeconomic shocks, the bank's Chief Executive Officer Maria Dolores Dancausa told investors on Thursday.

"We have a comfortable solvency and, above all, liquidity situation ...", Dancausa told investors at the annual shareholders' meeting.

"Our bank has a solid capacity to withstand the greatest macroeconomic adversities that may arise, as has been demonstrated in all the tests and stress tests to which we have been subjected by the regulatory authorities," Dancausa added.

The collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank and UBS group's UBSG.S state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse last weekend has increased volatility and hit banking shares.

Since the beginning of the market turmoil on March 9, shares in Bankinter had fallen 20%. On Thursday, stocks in Bankinter were down 1.9%.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; edited by Andrei Khalip)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

