BKT

Spain's Bankinter Q2 net profit down 88% compared to same period a year ago

Contributor
Jesús Aguado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Spain's Bankinter said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 88% from the same quarter a year ago when it booked multimillion euro gains from the market listing of its insurance unit Linea Directa Aseguradora.

MADRID, July 21 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell 88% from the same quarter a year ago when it booked multimillion euro gains from the market listing of its insurance unit Linea Directa Aseguradora LDA.MC.

Bankinter reported a net profit of 117 million euros ($119.6 million) in the April to June period compared to 992 million euros in the second quarter of 2021 mainly due to the capital gains on the Linea Directa listing.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 101 million euros.

($1 = 0.9784 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters