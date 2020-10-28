Spain's Bankia Q3 net profit falls 79% on COVID-19 provisions

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia BKIA.MC said on Wednesday its third quarter net profit fell 79% against the same period a year ago due to 155 million euros ($183.2 million) in COVID-19 related provisions.

The state-owned lender, which has agreed to merge with its bigger rival Caixabank CABK.MC, reported a net profit of 37 million euros in the July to September period. Analysts polled by Reuters a expected a net profit of 46 million euros.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Editing by Inti Landauro)

