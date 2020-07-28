Spain's Bankia Q2 net profit falls on COVID-19 provisions

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia BKIA.MC on Tuesday said its second quarter net profit fell 76% from the same period a year ago after it set aside 185 million euros in extraordinary provisions to cover the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its books.

The state-owned lender reported a net profit of 48 million euros in the April to June period, in line with what analysts polled by Reuters expected.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.