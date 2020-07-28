Spain's Bankia Q2 net profit falls 76% on provisions, NII stabilizes

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Bankia BKIA.MC on Tuesday said its second quarter net profit fell 76% on extraordinary provisions to offset the potential impact of the coronavirus crisis, while financial margins showed signs of stabilization.

The state-owned lender reported a net profit of 48 million euros in the April to June period, in line with what analysts polled by Reuters expected.

Bankia set aside 185 million euros for the quarter to protect its books and support its customers against the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic after it had frontloaded 125 million euros for the same reason in the previous quarter.

Its net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings made on loans minus deposit costs, fell 10% to 464 million euros from the same quarter a year ago. The figure compares to an analyst forecast of 462 million euros because of low interest rates and a drop in consumer loans, which carry higher rates than other kinds of loans.

Compared to the previous quarter, NII rose 1.3% as the bank benefited from the state-guaranteed loan programs to corporates launched by the government to support the economy and a recovery in mortgage lending.

In anticipation of worsening conditions, Bankia's cost of risk rose in June to 73 basis points compared to 59 bps three months earlier, while its return on equity ratio (ROE) - a measure of profitability - fell to 2.2% from 3% in the previous quarter.

In June, Bankia had a core tier-1 capital ratio - the strictest measure of solvency - of 13.27% versus 12.95% at end-March, while the bad loan ratio fell to 4.86% from 4.95% in the previous quarter.

