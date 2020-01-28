Spain's Bankia books 34 mln euro Q4 loss, NII slips

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankia BKIA.MC reported a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss of 34 million euros ($37.7 million) on Tuesday as lending income remained under pressure.

Analysts expected a quarterly loss of 9 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

Like many other European banks, Spanish lenders are struggling to increase earnings from lending because of ultra-low interest rates.

Bankia's net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, fell 0.8% to 503 million euros, while analysts had expected 505 million.

Bankia said it would propose a dividend of 355 million euros or 0.11576 euros per share, keeping the pay-out per share unchanged but raising the pay-out ratio to 65% from around 50%, which enables the bank to repay the state aid it received in 2012.

Bankia received a 22.4 billion euro rescue package to recover from property loan losses at the height of Spain's financial crisis.

The government aims to sell its 61.8% stake by the end of 2021.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

