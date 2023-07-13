Spain's bad bank sells $3.3 bln loan portfolio to Axactor

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Spain's bad bank Sareb has reached an agreement to sell a distressed loan portfolio with a gross value of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) to debt service company Axactor, a spokesperson for Sareb said on Thursday.

The portfolio, dubbed "Victoria project", comprises 8,000 unsecured loans from mid-sized companies, Spanish newspaper Expansion, which first reported the news, said, adding the deal had a value of 150 million euros.

Sareb declined to comment on the price of the transaction. Norwegian based company Axactor, which focuses on bespoke debt collection and manages non-performing loans, was not immediately available to comment.

The so-called bad bank, set up to take on bad loans from the financial crisis which enveloped Spain in 2012, has been struggling since its creation as a slump in real estate prices depressed the value of the loans and assets it holds.

Spanish banks were very active in shedding real estate assets that lost value during the economic slump that followed the 2007 bursting of Spain's real estate bubble.

Spain's bad bank is pursuing a dual strategy of selling assets to retail clients as well as selectively repackaging larger loan portfolios in an attempt to accelerate sales.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado Editing by Mark Potter)

