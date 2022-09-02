Spain's August jobless rises 1.40%, remains at 14-year low

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose slightly in August from a month earlier but remained at a 14-year low for a month when unemployment traditionally increases.

MADRID, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose slightly in August from a month earlier but remained at a 14-year low for a month when unemployment traditionally increases.

The number of jobless rose 1.4%, or by 40,428 people, leaving 2.92 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Friday.

"This is a record year and very positive in terms of the job market's trends," Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Murcia regional TV station 7.

Jobless numbers typically rise in August when economic activity slows down as many Spaniards take time off for the summer.

The monthly increase in unemployment follows a previous increase reported in July.

Spain added a net of 62,135 jobs during the month to 20.17 million, according to seasonally adjusted data, a separate report from Social Security Ministry showed.

Without seasonal adjustment, 189,963 jobs were lost, but the level of employment is still above 20 million, more than before the pandemic.

