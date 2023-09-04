News & Insights

Spain's August jobless rises 0.93% from July to 2.70 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera

September 04, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose by 0.93% in August from a month earlier, or by 24,826, leaving a total of 2.70 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Monday.

The total number of jobless people in August is the lowest since 2008.

Spain gained 17,745 net formal jobs in August, a separate report from the Social Security Ministry showed. The total number of people with a formal job stood at 20.72 million.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro)

