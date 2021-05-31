Spain's Asterion to launch buyout offer on Italy's Retelit

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Retelit's top shareholder Marbles, a company owned by Spain's Asterion Industrial Partners, said it would launch a buyout offer at 2.85 euros per share to acquire full control of the Italian fibre-optic network group LIT.MI.

Marbles already owns a 28.75% stake in Retelit through its subsidiary Fber 4.0. Marbles said late on Sunday it plans to delist Retelit if the tender offer is successful.

The offer's price represents a 10.7% premium compared with Retelit's official closing price on May 28, Marbles said in a statement.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)

