Spain's Asterion to launch buyout offer for Italy's Retelit

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Marbles, an investment vehicle controlled by Asterion Industrial Partners, is launching a full buyout offer for Italian fibre-optic network group Retelit LIT.MI, in which it is already the top shareholder, the company said.

The 2.85 euro per share offer means Marbles, which already owns a 28.75% stake in Retelit through its subsidiary Fiber 4.0, could pay up to 334 million euros ($407.3 million) to buy the remainder of the company's shares.

The company, advised by Mediobanca MDBI.MI, said late on Sunday it plans to delist Retelit if the tender offer is successful.

The offer price represents a 10.7% premium over Retelit's official closing price on May 28, Marbles said in a statement. Retelit shares were up 14.12% at 2.95 euros around 0750 GMT.

Marbles said in a statement that Retelit represents "an unparalleled strategic opportunity" to enter the Italian telecommunications market with a "growing independent digital platform".

Asterion bought a 24% stake in Retelit through Marbles in October 2020. Its latest offer is subject to a golden power condition that makes the deal dependent on Italy not applying special measures to protect strategic assets against foreign takeovers.

Back in 2018 Italy's government exercised its so-called 'golden powers' against Retelit's governance changes as it deemed the group's business in the telecoms sector to be of strategic national importance.

Libyan Post Telecommunications Information Technology Company (LPTIC) has a 14.4% stake in Retelit and Michael Ebner a 8.3% stake, Asterion said.

($1 = 0.8201 euros)

