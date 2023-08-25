News & Insights

Spain's Asterion agrees to buy German utility Steag - sources

August 25, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by Emma-Victoria Farr, Andres Gonzalez Estebaran, Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure investor Asterion has agreed to acquire the German utility Steag, beating Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky in the race to win the asset, sources involved in the negotiations told Reuters on Friday.

Steag's supervisory board and its local utility owners held meetings on Friday afternoon to vote on a final decision for the company's future ownership, according to sources familiar with the matter.

