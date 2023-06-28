Spain's antitrust watchdog raids power firms under investigation

Adds details on the investigation and reference to an investigation on power utility Endesa

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Spain's antitrust watchdog CNMC hascarried out a series of raids at large power utilities, the latest of them lastFriday, as part of an investigation into suspected abuse of dominant position and other anti-competitive practices, it said on Wednesday.

The alleged illegal practices affected the markets of equipment and meter installation, electricity trading and auto-consumption operations, the CNMC said in a statement.

The regulator carried out the raids between April 24-28 and then between June 19-23, it said in a statement, without disclosing the names of the firms, saying only they were "relevant companies in the electricity sector".

Last week, power utility Endesa ELE.MC, a unit of Italy's Enel ENEI.MI, said its headquarters had been searched by CNMC as part of an investigation though it didn't disclose the reasons.

