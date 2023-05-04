News & Insights

Spain's antitrust watchdog opens probe into Telefonica over Formula 1 TV rights

May 04, 2023 — 03:50 am EDT

MADRID, May 4 (Reuters) - Spain's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it had started disciplinary proceedings against Telefonica TEF.MC over an agreement with streaming and cable TV channel DAZN to air Formula 1 races in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

CNMC, as the watchdog is known, will investigate whether the agreement between the Spanish telecoms company and DAZN violates the commitments made by Telefonica in 2015 to preserve competition after it bought cable TV operator DTS.

Back then, Telefonica agreed to make its content available to other pay-TV operators "under fair, reasonable, objective, transparent and non-discriminatory conditions" and "not acquire or exploit exclusive broadcasting rights in Spain of TV channels produced by third parties", CNMC said in a statement.

A Telefonica spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNMC said it now had up to three months to investigate and

decide on the case.

Spain's antitrust watchdog started in December disciplinary proceedings against Telefonica for other possible violations of the commitments made when it bought DTS in 2015.

