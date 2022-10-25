Markets
MRK

Spain's antitrust watchdog fines Merck 39 mln euros in contraception case

Contributor
Inti Landauro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Spain's competition watchdog imposed a 39 million euro ($38.45 million) fine on Merck for anti-competitive behaviour in a case brought by rival Insud Pharma over a contraception device.

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spain's competition watchdog imposed a 39 million euro ($38.45 million) fine on Merck MRK.N for anti-competitive behaviour in a case brought by rival Insud Pharma over a contraception device.

Merck's local unit, which had a monopoly on vaginal contraceptive rings in Spain between 2002 and 2018 with its Nuvaring device, prevented Insud Pharma from marketing its own device through deceptive practices, the anti-trust agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.0143 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular