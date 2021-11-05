Commodities

Spain's Amadeus swings to profit in third quarter

Spanish travel booking group Amadeus said on Friday it booked an adjusted net profit of 23.8 million euros ($27.50 million) in the third quarter up from a loss in the same period a year ago, as flight bookings picked up helped by growing vaccination rates and easing travel restrictions.

The profit was lower than the 38.8 million euro average expectation from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

