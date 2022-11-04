Commodities

Spain's Amadeus says Q3 adjusted profit jumps nine-fold

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

November 04, 2022 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Jakub Olesiuk and Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Amadeus AMA.MC said on Friday its adjusted third-quarter profit jumped nine-fold to 220 million euros ($214.96 million) from the same period a year ago as the travel industry almost returned to normal after two years of COVID-related restrictions.

The adjusted profit during the quarter was 32% below the same period in 2019, Amadeus said.

The company, which operates the world's largest travel booking system, said overall revenues in the third quarter rose 65% to 1.22 billion euros, slightly above the 1.2 billion euros forecast by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 1.0229 euros)

