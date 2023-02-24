Spain's Amadeus returns to profit in 2022 after two years in the red

Adds share move, 2023 outlook, dividend

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Amadeus AMA.MCon Friday said itreturned to profitability in 2022 after losing money in the previous two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the travel industry, adding that it expects its balance sheet's recovery to continue this year.

The Spanish company, which operates the world's largest travel booking system, posted an adjusted net profit of 742 million euros ($785.85 million) in 2022 compared with a net loss of 45 million euros in 2021.

The earnings beat the average analyst expectation of 705 million euros in net profit from a Refinitiv poll.

Shares were up 3.9% at market open as the blue-chip index .IBEX rose by 0.5%.

Amadeus said it expects revenues to rise between 20% and 22.5% this year from the 4.9 billion euros booked in 2022. The 2023 free cash flow is forecast to jump to between 1 billion and 1.05 billion euros from 805 million euros last year.

Shareholders are set to again receive a dividend of 0.74 euros per share after Amadeus suspended payouts.

($1 = 0.9442 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi, editing by David Latona)

((jakub.olesiuk@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

