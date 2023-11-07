Spain's Amadeus profit jumps as air traffic recovers, shares up 5%

By Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi

MADRID, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus AMA.MC said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit soared amid a global recovery in air traffic, and announced a second share buy-back this year, sending its share price 5% higher.

Adjusted net profit rose 44% from the same period a year ago to 315.5 million euros ($337.7 million) on overall revenue of 1.39 billion euros, 14% more than in the same period in 2022.

The adjusted net profit was higher than the 285 million euros expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Bookings in the third quarter grew 12.7%, with Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region as China re-opened after the pandemic.

The group, which operates the world's largest travel booking system, expects a 20%-22.5% rise in 2023 revenue, though its CEO Luis Maroto warned growth will be slower in 2024.

Leisure travel has boomed since pandemic restrictions ended last year, despite a squeeze on household incomes from high inflation and rising interest rates.

The new buyback programme represents around 2% of the company's share capital with a maximum amount of 625.3 million euros. The company had launched a similar 433 million euro plan in June.

European airlines such as low-cost Ryanair RYA.I have reported strong earnings as travel demand drives bookings across the continent to levels last seen in 2019, with growth projected to continue into the winter.

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, on Monday said it expects to make a record annual profit. LufthansaLHAG.DE, EasyJetEZJ.L and IAGICAG.L also beat expectations with their quarterly results.

So far this year air traffic in southern Europe has been higher than pre-pandemic levels, while in some European countries, where business travel represents a bigger share, it was still slightly below.

The Israel-Gaza conflict caused an increase in cancellations in October mainly in international travel, but the disruption in flights started to normalise at the beginning of this month, Maroto said.

($1 = 0.9342 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi)

