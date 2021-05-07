Spain's Amadeus posts quarterly loss of 83.1 mln euros

Spanish travel booking group Amadeus unveiled on Friday a 83.1 million euro ($100.24 million) adjusted loss in the first quarter, but still slightly better than analysts' forecast, as the first three months of the year did not bring relief to the pandemic-ravaged airline industry.

($1 = 0.8290 euros)

