News & Insights

Spain's Amadeus expects 2024 revenue growth, raises 2023 dividend

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

February 28, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi for Reuters ->

Adds outlook, dividend, comments on travel industry

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus AMA.MC said on Wednesday it expects its revenue to grow 11% to 14.5% this year after a solid 2023 boosted by the world travel post-pandemic recovery which allowed it to raise its dividend by two thirds.

"We are optimistic about our growth in 2024 and beyond," Chief Executive Luis Maroto said in a statement.

Adjusted net profit last year jumped 60% from the previous year out of revenue which rose 21%, Amadeus said. As a result it raised its dividend paid out of 2023 profit to 1.24 euros per share, from 0.74 euros the year before.

After the two-year pandemic slump, Amadeus has continued to benefit from a leisure travel boom despite high inflation rates and tightening monetary conditions.

Still, the company signalled a slowdown in the fourth quarter as booking cancellations rose - due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East - mainly in North America, the Middle East and Africa.

"The recovery in global air traffic during the fourth quarter continued, albeit at a slower pace than prior quarters," the company said.

Amadeus' net profit in the fourth quarter jumped to 248 million euros ($268.46 million) from 181 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

The net result was higher than the LSEG-compiled analyst consensus of 236 million euros.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi; Editing by Inti Landauro and Christopher Cushing)

((jakub.olesiuk@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.