Spain's Almirall swings to FY loss, announces leadership change

Almirall said on Monday it swung to a net loss of 40.9 million euros ($46.5 million) in 2021 due to a massive write-down of a drug, while the Spanish pharmaceutical company achieved its outlook target and announced a leadership change.

The company, which has a market capitalization of nearly 2 billion euros and specializes in dermatology products, had posted a profit of 74.3 million euros in 2020.

Almirall, which had already posted a loss in the second and third quarters of last year, delivered core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 211 million euros, a 16.7% year-to-year hike, reaching its target to end 2021 at between 200 million euros and 215 million euros.

Overall revenue grew 2.7% in 2021 to 836.5 million euros, but core sales in the U.S. market dropped 7.9% due to the competition of generic drugs.

The company attributed its 2021 net loss to a writedown worth 103 million euros, mainly of its drug Seysara and other factors, including an unsuccessful buyout bid.

Still, Chief Executive Officer Gianfranco Nazzi said the Barcelona-based firm was in the right path as it is working to improve its pipeline with a launch of more products.

"We start 2022 with the certainty that we are moving in the correct strategic direction," he said in a statement.

Almirall said its long-time chairman Jorge Gallardo Ballart would end his tenure as the council's chairman and member in May, and be replaced by his son Carlos Gallardo Pique, currently the company's vice-chairman.

($1 = 0.8802 euros)

