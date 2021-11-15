Spain's Almirall shares tank as it reports nine-month net loss

By Joan Faus

BARCELONA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Almirall ALM.MC said on Monday it remained in the red in the first nine months, sending its shares down almost 8% at the market opening even after raising its guidance again for the full year.

Almirall said it posted a net loss of 39.4 million euros ($45.15 million) in the first nine months of the year as a result of the 103 million euro write-down of the book value of an anti-acne drug. The company had booked a profit in the same period a year ago.

Nine-months core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 4.4% from the same period a year ago to 181.2 million.

Third-quarter EBITDA was 44.6 million euros, a 14.9% decrease from the same period a year ago and slightly below Refinitiv's estimate of 45.7 million euros.

Shares were trading 7.6% down at 11.74 euros in mid morning.

But the company was optimistic about the end of the year. "We observe an excellent momentum towards the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Gianfranco Nazzi said in a statement.

But analysts downbeat about the figures, even though the Barcelona-based company said it expected its core EBITDA to end the year at between 200 million euros and 215 million euros, up from a previous target of at least 195 million euros.

CM Capital Markets said the results were overall negative for the stock because Almirall reported higher net losses than expected by the market's consensus.

Jefferies said the key indicators were below its estimate and the market's consensus but said it remained confident in Almirall's dermatology portfolio in the medium to long term.

The company said its overall revenues rose 6.2% to 603.7 million euros as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has eased further.

($1 = 0.8726 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro)

((joan.faus@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.