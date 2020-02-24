Spain's Almirall posts 36% hike in 2019 profit

BARCELONA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain's Almirall ALM.MC reported on Monday a 36% increase in net profit for 2019 thanks to a hike in revenue and sales.

The Barcelona-based pharmaceutical company reported a net profit of 105.9 million euros ($114.83 million) for full year 2019 versus 77.7 million euros a year ago.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Nathan Allen)

