Spain's Almirall nine-month core earnings fall; keeps outlook

November 10, 2022 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Joan Faus for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical firm Almirall's ALM.MC nine-month core earnings fell 19% to 146.4 million euros ($146.8 million), as revenues grew 4.4%, it said on Thursday.

The company, which announced last week its CEO Gianfranco Nazzi had stepped down to pursue new professional opportunities, maintained its 2022 outlook for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at between 190 million euros and 210 million euros.

($1 = 0.9971 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro and John Stonestreet)

