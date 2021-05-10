Spain's Almirall net profit falls 39% in Q1 as revenues decrease

BARCELONA, May 10 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceuticals company Almirall ALM.MC said on Monday its first quarter net profit fell 38.7% to 29.8 million euros ($36.21 million) as revenues decreased 10% due to the impact of the coronavirus and other factors.

The net profit decline was steeper than the 29.9% registered in 2020. Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 16% in the first quarter to 74.2 million euros while total revenue reached 222.5 million euros.

($1 = 0.8229 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, Editing by Inti Landauro)

