Spain's Almirall keeps interim CEO as it returns to profitability

February 20, 2023 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Joan Faus for Reuters ->

BARCELONA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical firm Almirall ALM.MC said on Monday its interim chief executive Carlos Gallardo will remain in the post after the company returned to profitability in 2022 under his helm.

Almirall booked a net profit of 4.3 million euros ($4.60 million) in 2022 and achieved its core earnings outlook out of total revenues of 878.5 million euros, 5% higher than in 2021.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a net profit of 28.30 million euros and revenues of 859 million euros.

($1 = 0.9357 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro)

((joan.faus@thomsonreuters.com;))

