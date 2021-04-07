Spain's Allfunds targets $8.3 bln euro valuation in Amsterdam IPO

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Spanish fintech Allfunds is targeting a valuation of over 7 billion euros ($8.31 billion) from a planned Amsterdam initial public offering, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

The company launched its bid to list on Euronext Amsterdam earlier on Wednesday, saying it is targeting to list 25% of its shares on the Dutch bourse, with private-equity owner Hellman & Friedman selling the shares.

Reuters reported last month that the Madrid-based fund-distribution firm would launch the IPO after the Easter break with a targeted valuation of 7-8 billion euros, citing sources close to the matter.

($1 = 0.8426 euros)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Joice Alves)

