Spain's airport operator discounts fees to nurse flights back into sky

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spain's airport operator Aena cut landing fees and delayed other charges to encourage air traffic resumption after the coronavirus pandemic triggered the grounding of flights worldwide, CEO Maurici Lucena said on Thursday.

Aena will invest over 1.2 billion euros in infrastructure in 2020 and 2021, Lucena told a business conference.

The state-owned company will have extensive safety measures in its airports from next week, including thermal cameras and passenger location cards to enable contact tracing in case of infection, Lucena added.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Andrei Khalip)

