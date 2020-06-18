Oil

Spain's airport operator discounts fees to nurse flights back into sky

Contributor
Clara-Laeila Laudette Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA

Spain's airport operator Aena cut landing fees and delayed other charges to encourage air traffic resumption after the coronavirus pandemic triggered the grounding of flights worldwide, CEO Maurici Lucena said on Thursday.

MADRID, June 18 (Reuters) - Spain's airport operator Aena cut landing fees and delayed other charges to encourage air traffic resumption after the coronavirus pandemic triggered the grounding of flights worldwide, CEO Maurici Lucena said on Thursday.

Aena will invest over 1.2 billion euros in infrastructure in 2020 and 2021, Lucena told a business conference.

The state-owned company will have extensive safety measures in its airports from next week, including thermal cameras and passenger location cards to enable contact tracing in case of infection, Lucena added.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; editing by Andrei Khalip)

((Clara-Laeila.Laudette@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Oil Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular