Spain's Aena wins largest block in Brazil airport auction

Aluisio Alves Reuters
Spain's Aena on Thursday won the rights to operate the largest block of airports auctioned by Brazil's government for 2.45 billion reais ($471.61 million).

Aena was the only bidder in a block that includes the Congonhas domestic airport located in the city of Sao Paulo, one of the busiest in the country.

($1 = 5.1950 reais)

