Spain's Aena wins largest block in Brazil airport auction

SAO PAULO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Spain's Aena on Thursday won the rights to operate the largest block of airports auctioned by Brazil's government for 2.45 billion reais ($471.61 million).

Aena was the only bidder in a block that includes the Congonhas domestic airport located in the city of Sao Paulo, one of the busiest in the country.

($1 = 5.1950 reais)

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.