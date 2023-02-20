Commodities

Spain's Aena to buy screening machines that allow liquids in bags at airport checkpoints

Credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA

February 20, 2023 — 06:01 am EST

Written by Corina Pons for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Airport operator Aena AENA.MC plans to buy new machines that will allow passengers to keep computers and liquids inside carry-on luggage when going through X-ray checkpoints.

The new luggage-screening equipment, as well as other biometric and security systems for all its airports, will cost the company about 1.17 billion euros ($1.25 billion), Aena said on Monday, confirming a report by newspaper El Pais.

"The new X-ray technology will generate 3D images," the company said, adding that electronic devices and liquids will no longer have to be taken out of the luggage for screening.

Aena expects to install the machines in all its terminals by 2028. The new technology might be deployed in some airports as early as late 2023, El Pais reported.

In Britain, authorities have ordered airport operators to install such machines by 2024.

($1 = 0.9362 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Inti Landauro and Shounak Dasgupta)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 690725854; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

