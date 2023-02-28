Oil

Spain's Aena sees 2023 passenger traffic back to normal after booking profit again

February 28, 2023 — 01:38 am EST

Written by Corina Pons for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena said on Tuesday it expects passenger traffic to return to pre-pandemic levels this year after it booked a net profit in 2022, leaving the losses caused by the pandemic behind.

Aena posted a net profit of 901.5 million euros ($954.51 million) in 2022, compared with a loss of 475.4 million euros in 2021.

