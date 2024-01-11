Spain's Aena considering buying Edinburgh airport, Expansion reports

Adds comments from Aena in third paragraph

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena AENA.MC is considering buying Edinburgh airport, newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources close to the sale process.

U.S. fund Global Infrastructure Partners controls a 80.1% stake and expects to raise 2.5 billion pounds ($3.19 billion) from the sale, Expansion said, adding the fund has hired HSBC as adviser.

"As the main airport operator in the world, Aena is evaluating all available assets," an Aena spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday when asked for comment. There are several airports on sale in Britain, she added.

Global Infrastructure Partners and HSBC's Spanish unit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Aena operates all Spanish commercial airports and has recovered from the pandemic travel slump faster than most rivals in the region thanks to a swift recovery of leisure tourism. The company also operates terminals in Britain and in Latin America.

Edinburgh airport is the sixth largest in Britain in terms of number of passengers and has returned to 93% of pre-pandemic traffic, Expansion said.

