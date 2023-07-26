News & Insights

Spain's Aena books $673 million net profit as traffic and retail recover

July 26, 2023 — 02:43 am EDT

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena AENA.MC said on Wednesday it posted a net profit of 608 million euros ($672.75 million) in the first half of the year as total passenger traffic returned to pre-pandemic levels and its retail revenues were higher.

The company, which booked a profit of 277 million euros ($306.56 million) in the same period last year, said 144 million passengers went through its terminals in the first six months of this year, 5% more than in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic ravaged the travel industry in 2020.

Aena renewed its duty-free shop contracts at all Spain's airports in the period. The deals are set to increase retail revenues by 16.3% for the full year.

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

