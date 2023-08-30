Spain's acting PM rejects conservative leader Feijoo's request to back 2-year government

MADRID, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has rejected a proposal made by conservatives' leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo to support his conservative People's Party for a two-year government term, Feijoo told reporters on Wednesday.

Feijoo, who is seeking support in the lower house to try and win an investiture vote on Sept. 27 after an inconclusive election, had asked Sanchez, a Socialist, in a meeting earlier on Wednesday to back him in exchange for policy pacts.

"Unfortunately, what I have obtained, as far as I understood, is a no," Feijoo told reporters after the meeting.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)

