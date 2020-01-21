Spain's ACS withdraws from Inga 3 hydro project in Congo

Spain's ACS is withdrawing from the multi-billion-dollar Inga 3 hydroelectric project in Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said on Tuesday, dealing a further setback to plans to develop Africa's largest hydro plant.
