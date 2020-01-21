World Markets

Spain's ACS withdraws from Inga 3 hydro project in Congo

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Spain's ACS is withdrawing from the multi-billion-dollar Inga 3 hydroelectric project in Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said on Tuesday, dealing a further setback to plans to develop Africa's largest hydro plant.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular