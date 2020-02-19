Spain's ACS sees dip in profit margins as it reduces risks

By Clara-Laeila Laudette and Nathan Allen

MADRID, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Spanish construction giant ACS ACS.MC expects profit margins to fall a little further as it shifts to focus on less risky activities such as construction management and services, it said on Wednesday, after its 2019 earnings fell short of target.

The company reported a 5% rise in net profit to 962 million euros ($1 billion) after markets closed on Tuesday, despite problems at Australian subsidiary CIMIC CIM.AX. But that was below a target of 1 billion euros.

CIMIC booked a A$1.8 billion ($1.2 billion) charge related to failed Middle Eastern projects in January, causing its stock to plummet over 20% in a single day and its CEO Michael Wright to step down earlier this month.

The problems have encouraged ACS to focus on less risky activities, but that in turn is weighing on profit margins.

"As we continue de-risking, our profit margins will lower slightly," Chairman Florentino Perez told analysts on a conference call, after the pre-tax earnings margin slipped to 5.4% last year from 5.6% the year before.

ACS shares fell 4%, leading the decliners on Spain's Ibex market and taking losses for the year so far to nearly 16%.

While the Spanish infrastructure group considers around 75% of its current projects involve limited risk - such as managing mine-site operations - executives said they planned to concentrate on lowering the risk of the remaining 25%.

"Frankly, we prefer to invest in our own projects and our own concession projects, which we will be developing over the next years to diminish risk. And we have a lot of opportunities, which are a lot more profitable," Perez said.

Perez also played down concerns that the deteriorating credit rating of Italian transport group Atlantia ATL.MI might harm Spanish toll-road operator Abertis - in which ACS holds an almost 50% stake alongside Atlantia. (nL8N29D6ZN)

"We are not concerned at all about dividends being impacted," Perez said.

ACS intends to focus on the renewable energy sector, corporate general director Angel Garcia Altozan said, citing the "unbeatable prices" of wind and solar power.

ACS sold 2.9 gigawatts of solar power projects to Portuguese energy company Galp GALP.LS in January, for which it will receive 2.2 billion euros over the next four years.

"We will divest (in renewables) when it makes sense and when the price is attractive," Perez said.

($1 = 0.9260 euros)

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Nathan Allen; editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

