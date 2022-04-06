Spain's ACS says it intends to buy Atlantia highway business

MADRID, April 6 (Reuters) - Spanish construction company ACS ACS.MC said on Wednesday it has an exclusive agreement with two investment funds, GIP and Brookfield, for the potential acquisition of a majority stake in the highway business of the Italian infrastructure company Atlantia ATL.MI.

It said in a statement it had not yet made a decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, shares in Atlantia ATL.MI surged almost 9% after Bloomberg News reported the company chaired by Spanish tycoon Florentino Perez, was weighing an offer for the Italian roads and airports group in which the Benetton family is a major investor.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Corina Pons, Belén Carreño in Madrid and Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Chris Reese)

