Spain's ACS says it intends to buy Atlantia highway business

Spanish construction company ACS said on Wednesday it has an exclusive agreement with two investment funds, GIP and Brookfield, for the potential acquisition of a majority stake in the highway business of the Italian infrastructure company Atlantia.

It said in a statement it had not yet made a decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, shares in Atlantia ATL.MI surged almost 9% after Bloomberg News reported the company chaired by Spanish tycoon Florentino Perez, was weighing an offer for the Italian roads and airports group in which the Benetton family is a major investor.

