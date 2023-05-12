News & Insights

US Markets

Spain's ACS reports 20% profit rise as North American sales soar

May 12, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Corina Pons for Reuters ->

MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - Spanish construction giant ACS ACS.MC said on Friday its first-quarter profit rose 20% to 163 million euros ($179 million) led by soaring revenue in North America which accounts for more than half of its business.

Total sales in the first three months of the year reached 8.1 billion euros ($8.92 billion), up 17.1% from a year earlier, while revenue in the United States and Canada jumped 62%. ACS also highlighted growing revenue in Australia.

Abertis, its toll road operator in Europe, North and South America, has benefited from a recovery in highway traffic, contributing 41 million euros to the first-quarter profit.

ACS's main activities in North America, which include the construction of a battery plant for electric vehicles and the rehabilitation of viaducts and airport facilities, accounted for 66% of its total construction sales.

ACS and other Spanish construction and infrastructure companies such as Ferrovial see opportunities in the United States thanks to the Biden administration's green subsidies and incentives for major infrastructure projects.

Its international business accounted for 96% of its construction operations by revenue, with North America and Australia being the most important markets.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons; editing by Andrei Khalip and Jason Neely)

((corina.pons@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 690725854; Reuters Messaging: corina.pons.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.