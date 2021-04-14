Spain's ACS hires Societe Generale to advise on Autostrade offer, sources say

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Spanish infrastructure group ACS ACS.MC has hired French investment bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA to advise it on its up to 10 billion euro ($11.98 billion) offer for Autostrade per L'Italia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Both ACS and Societe Generale declined to comment.

Last week ACS had sent a letter to Atlantia, the owner of the Autostrade highway unit, expressing its interest on Friday.

($1 = 0.8346 euros)

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Jesús Aguado)

