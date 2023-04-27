News & Insights

Spain's Acerinox turns to profit in first quarter as U.S. steel demand rises

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

April 27, 2023 — 02:45 am EDT

April 27 (Reuters) - Spanish steelmaker Acerinox ACX.MC said on Thursday it returned to profit in the first quarter thanks to its business in the U.S. where steel demand has increased.

The company booked a net profit of 136 million euros in the first quarter, above an average analyst expectation of 83 million euros, according to the Refinitiv mean estimate.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to 226 million euros and the company expects it to be higher in the second quarter.

