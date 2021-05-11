Spain's Acerinox Q1 profit more than doubles on higher steel demand

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish steel maker Acerinox ACX.MC said on Tuesday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled and surpassed expectations thanks to higher demand from makers of cars and home appliances.

Its net profit rose to 78 million euros ($95 million) from 28 million euros a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 161 million euros from 85 million.

Those results topped the net profit of 64 million and EBITDA of 143 million expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

($1 = 0.8240 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

