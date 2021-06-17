Spain's Acciona targets 9.8 bln valuation through renewables IPO

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - Spanish energy and infrastructure group Acciona ANA.MC said on Thursday it was targeting a valuation of up to 9.8 billion euros ($11.66 billion) for its energy business following the listing of 25% of this unit.

Acciona said in a statement it planned to price its energy unit on the domestic stock market at between 26.73 euros and 29.76 euros per share, raising as much as 2.45 billion euros through a placement aimed exclusively at institutional investors.

The price range would give its energy unit a valuation of between 9.8 billion euros 8.8 billion euros, higher than the current group's valuation of 7.56 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8402 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Isla Binnie; editing by Emma Pinedo)

