Spain's Acciona shares soar after board announces potential renewable unit IPO

MADRID, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Spanish energy and engineering company Acciona ANA.MC jumped on Thursday after its board said it would discuss a plan to list its renewable power unit Acciona Energia on the stock market.

Acciona will release additional information after the Thursday board meeting, it told the stock market regulator in a filing.

The news pushed the shares 11% higher to 137.3 euros in morning trading in Madrid, boosting the company's market value to 7.5 billion euros.

The energy business brought in 583 million euros ($702.2 million) in core earnings in the first nine months of 2020, accounting for 77% of the group's total.

With analysts estimating that Acciona will post 1.141 billion in EBITDA in 2020, according to Refinitiv data, the unit's core earnings could come in at about 880 million euros in 2020, assuming a stable earnings share.

Energy investment bankers expect Acciona to ask for a valuation of at least 10 times the unit's core earnings in a potential IPO.

Acciona is one of the Spanish power firms focusing on wind farms and solar parks, taking advantage of government incentives. This expansion needs financing, stoking expectations of stock market listings, partnerships and other deals.

Oil and gas group Repsol REP.MC also plans to spin off its low-carbon unit, which in future will consist mainly of renewable assets, and sell a stake to a partner or list it publicly in the next two years.

OPDEnergy, a smaller rival, has hired investment banks for a planned initial public offering, according to Cinco Dias newspaper, in a deal that would value it at 1 billion euros.

The latest two IPOs on the Madrid stock market were two solar power industry companies, Soltec SOLPW.MC and Solarpack SPK.MC, which are currently valued at 1 billion euros and 709 million euros respectively. ($1=0.8302 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Arno Schuetze, Isla Binnie and Tomas Cobos; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jan Harvey)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

