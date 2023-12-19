Spain's Acciona Energias hires BNP to sell renewable assets -Expansion

MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable power company Acciona Energias ANE.MC has hired investment bank BNP Paribas BNPP.PA to sell a portfolio of solar and wind power assets in Spain, Expansion newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified market sources.

The company intends to sell wind farms with a combined capacity of 308 MegaWatts and solar power projects with a combined potential capacity of 372 MW, the newspaper said, adding that the assets could be worth 500 million euros ($547 million).

Acciona Energias last month said it intended to raise cash from asset sales in 2024 to reduce its debt.

Acciona Energias did not immediately respond to a request for comment. BNP Paribas declined to comment.

With sunny plains, heavily dammed rivers and wind-swept hills, Spain is attracting investors to renewable energy projects as the government aims for ambitious carbon emissions reduction targets.

($1 = 0.9144 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

